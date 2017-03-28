What time is Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad on TV?
Everything you need to know about the raw one-off documentary where the ex-footballer seeks advice on coping with grief
Published: Tuesday, 28 March 2017 at 1:00 pm
Rio Ferdinand reveals his sensitive side like never before in this BBC1 documentary. It follows the ex-footballer as he seeks advice on coping with his grief, following the sudden death of his wife, Rebecca.
What time is it on TV?
The one-off documentary is on Tuesday 28th March at 9pm on BBC1.
What is it about?
It's about the complexity of grief, and follows Ferdinand as he talks to other widowed dads and bereavement experts. Read our full review, here.
You can also read our interview with the ex-footballer, Rio Ferdinand on life after his wife’s sudden death – and the poignant ways his three children keep her memory alive.
