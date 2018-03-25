What will the documentary cover?

The one-off programme is a celebration of the Royal Air Force's centenary, and will show the McGregors taking to the skies in iconic planes from the First World War to the present day.

They also meet service personnel from throughout the RAF's history, including a veteran of the Battle of Britain, former female members of the Air Transport Auxiliary, crew members who had the responsibility of dropping the atom bomb, modern-day Typhoon fighter crews, and the last pilot to be involved in a dogfight.

Who is Ewan McGregor?

Actor Ewan McGregor found fame in the 90s, thanks in large part to his roles in Trainspotting and the Star Wars prequel trilogy. He has also shown up in Moulin Rouge! Angels and Demons, The Impossible Salmon Fishing in the Yemen and, more recently, Fargo and Beauty and the Beast.

Is it any good?

Radio Times TV Editor Alison Graham says the one-off episode's real stars are "the doughty, brilliant men and women who fought for their country in the Second World War."

She adds: "There are the two terrific Air Transport Auxiliary pilots, Joy Lofthouse and Mary Ellis, who flirt outrageously with the McGregors. There’s stirring contemporary footage of Second World War Bomber Command raids, before the brothers prepare to take to the skies in the very modern Typhoon fighter jet."