Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago is on Fridays at 9pm on BBC2.

What is it about?

The Camino de Santiago, from the Pyrenees to the north-west corner of Spain, has been a Christian pilgrimage route for centuries.

In a new documentary, seven celebrities take on the 780km trek over 15 days.

Who’s taking part?

Actor Neil Morrissey, entertainer Debbie McGee, comedian Ed Byrne, singer Heather Small, the Rev Kate Bottley, journalist Raphael Rowe and TV presenter JJ Chalmers.