Pendleton is a British jockey and gold-medal Olympian track cyclist. With one Gold in the 2008 Olympics and a second in 2012, Pendleton is one of Great Britain's most successful athletes.

What is Our Everest Challenge about?

The show follows the duo as they face a challenge of a lifetime After two years of preparation, the film follows the pair to the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, as they trek into the Himalayas to Everest Base Camp, where they acclimatise and hone their skills before making their summit attempt.

Is there a trailer?

No, but here's a sneak preview...

What can we expect from Our Everest Challenge?

When Ben Fogle and Victoria Pendleton arrive at the base camp to Everest, they’re in good spirits and seem surprisingly relaxed about their challenge. They’ve spent two years training for their climb. They’re fit, strong and look like conquering gods. But by the time Ben nears the summit, he starts to look alarmingly like a frail old man. It makes you realise what a remarkable achievement it was when Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay made it to the top of the world 65 years ago.

More than 4,000 people have succeeded in climbing Everest but nearly 300 have died on her icy slopes. Most of those met their end in the “death zone” near the top where temperatures drop to minus 20, you can only survive a few hours without an oxygen mask and, as Ben notes, “your body constantly reminds you that you just shouldn’t be here”.

There are moments of real peril so it’s an exhausting, emotional watch and as Ben and Vic struggle to catch their breath in the thin air, you may find yourself holding your own.

Review by Jane Rackham