What has Nadiya been up to since her Bake Off win?

After winning the 2015 series of The Great British Bake Off Nadiya Hussain has been hailed as a national treasure. She has kept herself busy having written two cookery books, baked an orange drizzle cake for the Queen’s 90th birthday and now she has a new TV series.

Where is Nadiya off to in this episode?

Nadiya wants to persuade us that doughnuts aren’t difficult to make and that once we’ve tasted a freshly cooked doughnut, we’ll never buy them again. “The tricky bit is not licking the sugar from your fingers,” she beams encouragingly.

She’s in the West Country meeting a celebrated jam-maker (“Are your counters always sticky?” is her first question) and then Mark the Garlic, whose speciality crop is evident from his nickname. Of course, you can’t be in this part of the country without having a cream tea but Nadiya goes “off piste” with her exotic scone filling which she describes as “sunshine on a plate”.

Does mash potato and tomato soup make a good dish?

Apparently so! In her recent interview with the Radio Times, which you can check out her here, Nadiya announced that the unusual combo of Smash potato and a tin of tomato soup was invented by her Dad and remains her favourite meal.