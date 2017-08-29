What time is Diana: the Day Britain Cried on TV?

What is this show about?

Recalling how the Princess' death brought the world to a standstill 20 years ago, telling the story of the immediate aftermath through the memories of people who played a part in it, many of who are speaking publically on the subject for the first time.

Who narrates this documentary

Titanic actress Kate Winslet narrates this untold account of an extraordinary day.

What can I expect from the show?

One of the pallbearers who accompanied the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, to her funeral at Westminster Abbey on 6 September 1997, was taken aback by the unprecedented outpouring of public grief.

“I thought [the funeral] was going to be quite sober and quiet, we’re English,” he says, in this excellent documentary. But he and his colleagues, who’d been kept well away from the outside world as they rehearsed their grim task, were staggered by what they saw and heard on that eerie day.

From that first wail of “Diana, we love you!” from a member of the public as the cortège left Kensington Palace, to the rainstorm of flowers that carpeted the hearse on Diana’s final journey, it was a day of the unexpected.

One of the thousands of police officers who lined the route speaks of the crowds melting away afterwards: “You thought, ‘What actually just happened?’”

Who will be interviewed in the show?

Advertisement

Newsreader Trevor McDonald is interviewed alongside, Sir Malcolm Ross (Senior Official in the Royal Household), Lord Jay (British Ambassador to France at the time of Diana death), Graham Craker (Royal Protection Officer to Prince William and Prince Harry at the time of the death of their mother) and pallbearer Corporal Philip Bartlett.