Attenborough and the Sea Dragon is on Sunday 7th January at 8pm on BBC1.

What is it about?

We know fossil hunting was David Attenborough’s first love and he indulges it here as he explores the story of an impressive find on the Jurassic Coast. Dorset fossil expert Chris Moore found a limestone block on the beach that showed traces of fins from an ichthyosaur – an air-breathing marine reptile like a giant dolphin.

So Moore and colleagues undertook the perilous task of excavating an unstable cliff edge in the hope of finding the rest of the body. Attenborough follows their efforts and the treasure they unearthed – a species that is new to science, and a creature that in this case hints at a 200-million-year-old murder mystery.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here you go…