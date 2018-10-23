Here's everything you need to know.

What time is A Dangerous Dynasty: House of Assad on TV?

The three part series airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC2, beginning Tuesday 9th October 2018.

What's the documentary about?

The al-Assad children in a garden, 1970s, (l-r) Bushra, Majd, Bashar, Bassel and Maher (BBC)

The series tells the story of the Assad dynasty and President Bashar al-Assad, who was made the successor to his father Hafez following the death of his older brother.

Told through rarely-seen footage and testimony of those who knew and worked with them, the series explores how the couple, who at first were seen as a modernising force, ended up running a regime accused of war crimes.