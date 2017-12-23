Streets in the surrounding area are named in reference to the Christmas story, including Nativity Street, Star Street and Manger Street.

Christmas celebrations

As you’d expect, Manger Square is the focus of Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, with worshippers gathering there to sing carols and take part in midnight mass on Christmas Eve, which falls on 24th December for Roman Catholics and again on 6th January for Greek Orthodox and Armenian Apostolic followers.

The siege at the church

In 2002 the Church of the Nativity was the scene of a 39-day siege resulting from the Israel Defense Force's anti-terrorism campaign Operation Defensive Shield. Up to 240 people, some of whom were armed Palestinians, took refuge in the church as the IDF surrounded the area. It was alleged that during the siege Israeli snipers killed a number of Palestinians. The stand-off ended with 39 militants agreeing to turn themselves in and being exiled to Gaza and countries in Europe.

More like this

Advertisement

The World’s Best Christmas Lights: From Liverpool to Bethlehem is on Channel 4 at 8pm on Saturday 23rd December