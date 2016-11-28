We can all relate to the lion on Planet Earth II last night
Yep, there's a wild cat in all of us
We’ve all been there. Naively confident about the life choices we make and blissfully ignorant of our imminent humiliation. There is, indeed, a part of all of us in this lion that got annihilated by a giraffe on Planet Earth II last night.
The desert episode showed a giraffe being hunted by desperate lions on all sides.
One big cat leapt up to strike the fatal blow, but the giraffe wasn’t having it – it drop kicked the lion out of the way, then trampled all over it before making a swift exit.
As one viewer put it, the giraffe “mugged that lion right off”.
It really helped a lot of people put their woes into perspective:
And real empathy...
I've never chased a giraffe, but I'd imagine it would end a lot like tonight's planet earth did
— Nick (@WheresMaJaiket) November 27, 2016
This face-off was the latest in a spate of high-octane fight scenes in David Attenborough’s new series – from racer snakes v iguana to jaguar v caiman – it’s been a nail-biting journey.
Planet Earth II continues on Sunday at 8pm on BBC1. The next episode will focus on Grasslands