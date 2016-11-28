One big cat leapt up to strike the fatal blow, but the giraffe wasn’t having it – it drop kicked the lion out of the way, then trampled all over it before making a swift exit.

As one viewer put it, the giraffe “mugged that lion right off”.

It really helped a lot of people put their woes into perspective:

More like this

And real empathy...

I've never chased a giraffe, but I'd imagine it would end a lot like tonight's planet earth did — Nick (@WheresMaJaiket) November 27, 2016

This face-off was the latest in a spate of high-octane fight scenes in David Attenborough’s new series – from racer snakes v iguana to jaguar v caiman – it’s been a nail-biting journey.

Advertisement

Planet Earth II continues on Sunday at 8pm on BBC1. The next episode will focus on Grasslands