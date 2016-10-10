The scenery looks suitably stunning too, with cityscapes, mountains, sunrises, beaches, rivers and waterfalls all squeezed into the minute-long clip.

David Attenborough is returning to narrate the series, which should start broadcasting on BBC1 later this month.

We've been promised "the most immersive wildlife documentary experience to date", with the latest technology utilised to “allow viewers to experience the wilderness as if you were there”. And it looks like it won't disappoint.

Watch the trailer – which uses the same Sigur Ros track, Hoppípolla, featured on trailers for the original 2006 series – for yourself: