Watch the trailer for Planet Earth II
David Attenborough is returning to narrate series two of the epic nature documentary
The BBC has released a trailer for the long-awaited second series of Planet Earth – and it looks incredible.
Displaying all the jaw-dropping cinematography we've come to expect from the Natural History Unit, there's birds, bats, insects, reptiles and more – including a couple of cheeky-looking monkeys.
The scenery looks suitably stunning too, with cityscapes, mountains, sunrises, beaches, rivers and waterfalls all squeezed into the minute-long clip.
David Attenborough is returning to narrate the series, which should start broadcasting on BBC1 later this month.
We've been promised "the most immersive wildlife documentary experience to date", with the latest technology utilised to “allow viewers to experience the wilderness as if you were there”. And it looks like it won't disappoint.
More like this
Watch the trailer – which uses the same Sigur Ros track, Hoppípolla, featured on trailers for the original 2006 series – for yourself: