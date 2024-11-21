Familiar characters from season 1 like builder Wobbly and Pip the dog are back for season 2, along with a host of new and old friends of Vinnie.

The first two episodes of the series are already available to watch on Discovery+, but what about the rest? Read on for everything you need to know about when you can tune into the next episodes of Vinnie Jones: In the Country season 2.

When is Vinnie Jones: In the Country season 2 episode 3 released on discovery+?

The third episode of Vinnie Jones: In the Country season 2 will be released on Monday 25th November on discovery+.

Get a 7-day free trial for Discovery+ with Amazon Prime Video

Vinnie Jones: In the Country season 2 release schedule

There are currently two episodes of In the Country season 2 available to watch, with four more still to be released on the streamer.

You can find the full release schedule here:

Episode 1 - Moving Forwards - Monday 18th November (out now)

Episode 2 - Love Thy Neighbour - Monday 18th November (out now)

Episode 3 - TBC - Monday 25th November

Episode 4 - TBC - Monday 2nd December

Episode 5 - TBC - Monday 9th December

Episode 6 - TBC - Monday 16th December

How many episodes of Vinnie Jones: In the Country season 2 are there?

There are six episodes in total of Vinnie Jones: In the Country season 2. This follows the same pattern as episodes released in season 1 last year.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Vinnie Jones: In the Country is available to watch on Discovery+.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.