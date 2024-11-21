Vinnie Jones: In the Country season 2 release schedule – When are new episodes out on Discovery+?
Here's when you can head back to the farm!
Vinnie Jones is back with a second season of In the Country, and viewers will get to see the actor stretch himself both financially and emotionally as life in the country moves quickly!
Last year, season 1 saw Jones take on 2,000 acres of West Sussex countryside and a host over-ambitious farmyard build projects, as well as revealing a side to him that many haven't seen before.
Familiar characters from season 1 like builder Wobbly and Pip the dog are back for season 2, along with a host of new and old friends of Vinnie.
The first two episodes of the series are already available to watch on Discovery+, but what about the rest? Read on for everything you need to know about when you can tune into the next episodes of Vinnie Jones: In the Country season 2.
When is Vinnie Jones: In the Country season 2 episode 3 released on discovery+?
The third episode of Vinnie Jones: In the Country season 2 will be released on Monday 25th November on discovery+.
Get a 7-day free trial for Discovery+ with Amazon Prime Video
Vinnie Jones: In the Country season 2 release schedule
There are currently two episodes of In the Country season 2 available to watch, with four more still to be released on the streamer.
You can find the full release schedule here:
- Episode 1 - Moving Forwards - Monday 18th November (out now)
- Episode 2 - Love Thy Neighbour - Monday 18th November (out now)
- Episode 3 - TBC - Monday 25th November
- Episode 4 - TBC - Monday 2nd December
- Episode 5 - TBC - Monday 9th December
- Episode 6 - TBC - Monday 16th December
How many episodes of Vinnie Jones: In the Country season 2 are there?
There are six episodes in total of Vinnie Jones: In the Country season 2. This follows the same pattern as episodes released in season 1 last year.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Vinnie Jones: In the Country is available to watch on Discovery+.
Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Entertainment and Factual Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.