For many, it was a hard – but necessary – watch.

There was also a lot of sympathy for Duwayne Brooks, Stephen's friend who was with him when he was killed. Especially after an interviewee characterised him as one one who "ran away" and left his friend to die.

The documentary aired at a key moment, as the Windrush generation faces an uncertain future – forcing a conversation about racism and immigration in today's Britain.

Ultimately people were just heartbroken for Stephen's friends and relatives, and what they have had to endure.

Part two of the documentary Stephen: The Murder That Changed a Nation will air tonight, Wednesday 18th April at 9pm on BBC1