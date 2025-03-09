Announced a couple of weeks ago, Hope said of her new role on the beloved countryside programme that she's "delighted" to be joining the team as "spending time in nature has always been hugely important to me".

Her first port-of-call will be presenter Matt Baker in exploring Kielder Forest, Northumberland. There, they're set to discover how the vast wilderness in the forest is being reimagined for the future and being set up to ensure the wildlife habitat can continue to thrive.

But who is Vick Hope? Read on for everything you need to know about the presenter as she joins the Countryfile presenting line-up.

Who is Vick Hope?

Vick Hope and Matt Baker in Countryfile. BBC Studios

Age: 35

Instagram: @vicknhope

Vick Hope is a TV and radio presenter, currently hosting the BBC Radio 1 drivetime show with Katie Thistleton and Jamie Laing. She previously had her own ITV show, Vick Hope's Breakfast Show, which aired every Sunday morning.

Hope has previously hosted the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast series as well as the Capital Breakfast show on Capital FM, Channel 4's Crufts and backstage presenting on The X Factor in 2019.

Hope has also been a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018, being paired with Graziano Di Prima at the time. She has also been a guest presenter on BBC gameshow Pointless, as well as worked as an entertainment reporter for Lorraine and various programmes for 4Music.

Hope is married to well-known DJ and producer Calvin Harris, with the pair having tied the knot in 2023.

Hope is also a published author, having written the children's book, Listen Up: Rule the Airwaves, Rule the School, which was released in 2020.

On the announcement of her joining Countryfile, series editor Mark Beech said: "We are thrilled to welcome Vick Hope into the Countryfile family. Growing up in rural Northumberland, Vick has a genuine connection to the countryside, and we’re excited for her to bring that personal insight, alongside her vibrant energy, to the show.

"We look forward to seeing her lace up her boots, brave the elements and head out to visit the people and places of our beautiful countryside."

Similarly, commissioning editor Jasmyn McGuile said: "Countryfile is one of our most-loved series and Vick is the perfect addition to our presenting team. We’re delighted she’s chosen to join us and we know viewers will love following her many adventures to come."

What has Vick Hope said about joining Countryfile?

Commenting on joining the BBC series, Hope said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Countryfile team - spending time in nature has always been hugely important to me so the chance to learn ever more about the world around us from such beautifully diverse perspectives and such a passionate mix of people who live and breathe country life across the UK will be so special and enriching.

"I grew up not too far from Kielder Forest which is where my first filming will take place, and have fond memories of orienteering there as a child; the opportunity to return and champion an area that has meant so much to me as my first assignment is an incredible full circle moment - I can’t wait.”

Does Vick Hope have social media?

She does! Hope has an Instagram and X account, which can be found at the same username of @vicknhope.

Countryfile airs every Sunday at 5:15pm on BBC One.

