Two women who claim to have been sexually abused by broadcaster and former MP Clement Freud share their stories in a documentary in ITV's Exposure strand airing on Wednesday night.

In the clips from the programme below, Sylvia Woosley explains how Freud – a friend of her parents, who died in 2009 – began grooming her when she was a child and went on to molest her. Another woman, who wishes to remain anonymous and goes under the assumed name of "Joanna", also describes her experiences of being groomed by the Just a Minute star as a child, prior to being forced to have sex with him when she was 18.