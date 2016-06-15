Two women who claim they were abused by Clement Freud speak out in clips from ITV's Exposure documentary
Sylvia Woosley and an anonymous alleged victim share their stories
Published: Wednesday, 15 June 2016 at 10:34 am
Two women who claim to have been sexually abused by broadcaster and former MP Clement Freud share their stories in a documentary in ITV's Exposure strand airing on Wednesday night.
In the clips from the programme below, Sylvia Woosley explains how Freud – a friend of her parents, who died in 2009 – began grooming her when she was a child and went on to molest her. Another woman, who wishes to remain anonymous and goes under the assumed name of "Joanna", also describes her experiences of being groomed by the Just a Minute star as a child, prior to being forced to have sex with him when she was 18.
"I would like to return to the child I was before I was molested"
"I was disgusted and helpless"
"He tried to lock us into his basement bedroom"
Exposure is on ITV at 11pm tonight, Wednesday 15th June
