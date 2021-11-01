Channel 4’s 24 Hours in Police Custody has returned for a new series, following police detectives at Luton Police Station as they work around the clock to investigate major crimes.

Each episode sees the detectives looking into real life dramas at their most intense, bringing viewers access which was previously not widely available.

As more than 80 cameras follow the Bedfordshire police, from the station’s holding cells to the heart of major crime investigation, viewers will learn first-hand the challenges faced by staff members.

So what time is it on? And how can you watch it?

Here’s everything you need to know about 24 Hours in Police Custody.

What time is 24 Hours in Police Custody on tonight?

New episodes of 24 Hours in Police Custody air on Channel 4 on Mondays at 9pm.

The next episode will be available to watch on Monday, 1st November and will look at the case of a baby with suspicious injuries. This will be the last in the series.

The latest series started on Channel 4 on Monday, 27th September.

Titled “Wanted”, the first episode featured a case of a man who was caught on CCTV launching a brutal assault.

It was followed by episode two, which featured a chicken shop “war” involving a violent brawl with knives on the street of Luton.

If you missed any of the episodes and want to catch up on all the investigations, episodes one to six will be available to stream on All 4.

24 Hours in Police Custody airs on Channel 4 on Mondays at 9pm. Episodes are also available to stream on Channel4.com.