In a new documentary, titled, Gabby Petito: The Murder That Gripped the World, Channel 5 will take a look at her final months through the "prism of the internet and found footage".

Last year, the world was left shocked after the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito, a 25-year-old who had embarked on a road trip across the US in 2021 with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

So, what happened to Gabby Petito?

Here's everything you need to know about the documentary.

What happened to Gabby Petito?

In September 2021, 22-year-old Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family in September after she embarked on a "dream" cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie back in June.

Laundrie had returned to the couple's North Port, Florida, home in early September, however, he wasn't with Petito, and roughly two weeks later, he disappeared, sparking a weeks-long search for him.

Days into the search for Laundrie, authorities discovered Petito's remains in Wyoming and a coroner ruled her cause of death to be strangulation.

Local and federal authorities later revealed they'd found Laundrie's remains after searching through a 25,000-acre reserve in Florida. A medical examiner ruled he died by suicide. According to the FBI, authorities found a notebook near the scene, in which Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death.

Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito case timeline

June 2021 - Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie embarked on a cross-country trip in their Ford Transit van. They documented their "Van Life" travels on their social media and set up a YouTube channel to capture their journey.

12th August 2021 - Police in Moab, Utah, had an encounter with the couple on 12th August, where officers described them as having "engaged in some sort of altercation".

17th August 2021 - According to Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino, Laundrie flew to Tampa, Florida, from Salt Lake City on 17th August. On 23rd August, he returned to Salt Lake City to join Gabby.

24th August 2021 - Gabby was last seen leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah, with her fiancé Laundrie.

25th August 2021 - Gabby spoke to her mum Nicole Schmidt on the phone from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, which is her last known location. This was the day of her last Instagram post.

27th August 2021 - A Louisiana couple vacationing in Jackson, Wyoming, said they saw Petito and Laundrie involved in a "commotion" as they were leaving the Merry Piglets Tex-Mex restaurant.

30th August 2021 - Gabby's mum received texts from her daughter – however, she said she couldn't be certain if they were sent by her.

She said: "I did receive a text from her on the 27th and the 30th, but I don't know if it was technically her or not, because it was just a text. I didn't verbally speak to her."

Gabby's last text read: "No service in Yosemite."

1st September 2021 - Laundrie returned to his home in Florida.

11th September 2021 - Gabby is reported missing by her mum, after not hearing from her in a total of 13 days. Meanwhile, the police found the couple's Ford Transit van in North Port, Florida and began searching for fingerprints.

13th September 2021 - Gabby's parents held a press conference asking for help.

14th September 2021 - The Laundrie family issued a statement via their lawyer, which read: "This is an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family. I understand that a search has been organised for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

"On behalf of the Laundrie family it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family.

"On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment."

15th September 2021 - Laundrie is named as a "person of interest" in the case of missing Gabby Petito.

16th September 2021 - It is revealed that police responded to an "incident" involving Gabby and Laundrie on 12th August.

18th September 2021 - Police searched for Laundrie in Sarasota County after his parents reported he'd vanished days before.

19th September 2021 - The FBI announced that a body found in a Wyoming national park is believed to be that of Petito.

21st September 2021 - The body found in a Wyoming national park is identified and confirmed by police as Gabby Petito.

The remains were discovered in Grant Teton National Park, where she had been camping with her fiancé when she disappeared.

"I want to personally thank the press and news media for giving the Petito and Schmidt family time to grieve," lawyer Richard Stafford said in a statement. "We will be making a statement when Gabby is home. I will contact you to arrange a time and location."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

26th September 2021 - Gabby's funeral took place.

21st October 2021 - Brian Laundrie's remains were officially identified, following an extensive search at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

23rd November 2021 - Laundrie's cause of death was revealed as suicide by a gunshot wound to the head, his family lawyer said.

21st January 2022 - The FBI released a final investigative update on Gabby's case.

FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement: "The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito."

The officer said they found a notebook near Laundrie's remains which "revealed written statements by Mr Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms Petito's death".

Advertisement

Gabby Petito: The Murder That Gripped the World airs on Channel 5 on Tuesday 1st February at 10pm. For something else, visit our TV Guide our check out dedicated Documentaries hub.