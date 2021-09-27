How to watch Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia – guide to Netflix docuseries

If you’re on the hunt for a new true crime doc to binge this week, then look no further than Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia – the latest Italian series to arrive on Netflix.

Advertisement

The six-part series looks at Sicily’s anti-Mafia stance through the lens of TV reporter Pino Maniaci, who begins delving into Judge Silvana Saguto’s management of confiscated mafia property.

Meanwhile, Saguto also begins making claims against Maniaci, who soon starts to face extortion charges.

Exploring a complicated set of facts, Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia is a fascinating watch for true crime fans – read on for everything you need to know about the docuseries.

How to watch Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia arrived on Netflix on Friday 24th September.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia about?

This Italian true crime docuseries follows journalist Pino Maniaci as he investigates Judge Silvana Saguto’s management of confiscated Mafia property.

The series looks at the battle between Maniaci and Saguto, who accuses Maniaci of supporting the Mafia families whose property has been confiscated, but who is telling the truth?

“Sicily boasts a bold ‘Anti-Mafia’ coalition. But what happens when those trying to bring down organised crime are accused of being criminals themselves?” Netflix teases.

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia trailer

Netflix released a trailer for the true crime series in August, teasing interviews with both Pino Maniaci and Silvana Saguto. Take a look below:

Advertisement

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia is available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.