The two sisters were celebrating Bibaa's birthday in a north London park when they were killed by a 19-year-old satanist, and their horrific deaths continued to make headlines when two police officers were jailed for taking photographs of their bodies and sharing them on WhatsApp.

BBC Two's upcoming documentary Two Daughters sees Stacey Dooley visit Mina Smallman – the mother of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, who were murdered in June 2020.

In this one-off documentary, Mina Smallman, who was the first Black female archdeacon in the Church of England, explains how her faith has played a role in getting her through unimaginable grief.

Here's everything you need to know about Two Daughters – including when it airs on BBC Two.

Two Daughters release date

Two Daughters airs on Sunday 29th May at 9pm on BBC Two.

The one-off documentary, which is 59 minutes long, is presented by Stacey Dooley.

What is Two Daughters about?

Mina Smallman in Two Daughters True Vision East,Jermaine Blake

Two Daughters tells the story of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, who were murdered in June 2020 whilst celebrating Bibaa's birthday in a north London park.

One year on from the killings of 46-year-old social worker Bibaa and 26-year-old freelance photographer Nicole, Stacey Dooley visits their mother Mina Smallman, the first Black female archdeacon in the Church of England, who looks back at the trial of her daughters' killer.

The documentary also explores the trials of two Met police officers, who were jailed for taking photos of the murdered sisters' bodies and sending them to other officers.

BBC Two's official synopsis reads: "Mina’s faith is central to her very being, but what happens when faith is confronted by unimaginable tragedy?

"Stacey witnesses how Mina’s faith has played a pivotal role throughout an unimaginably difficult time, helping her to cope with her grief and anger and strengthen her resolve to fight to end violence against women so her daughters did not die in vain."

What happened to Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman?

Protestors hold a vigil for victims of male violence – including Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman – to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were murdered in Fryent Country Park in Kingsbury on 6th June 2020 by Danyal Hussein.

The two sisters had been celebrating Bibaa's birthday together in the park due to lockdown restrictions and were murdered in the early hours of the Saturday morning.

Hussein was arrested for the killings, with police finding a handwritten contract in Hussein's house in which he promised to "perform a minimum of six sacrifices every six months" for the "mighty king Lucifuge Rofocale", who is considered to be a demon in charge of hell's government according to some Satanic cults (via BBC News).

Hussein was convicted of both murders in July 2021 and has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 35 years.

Metropolitan police officers Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis were also arrested for taking photographs of the crime scene and sharing them with other officers along with degrading messages while they were meant to be guarding the sisters' bodies.

In December 2021, the two officers were given jail terms of two years and nine months, with judge Mark Lucraft QC describing the offences as "appalling" and done for a "cheap thrill", according to The Guardian.

Two Daughters airs on Sunday 29th May at 9pm on BBC Two.