From a teenager being wrongly accused of a drive-by murder, to an innocent man receiving a death sentence for a brutal abduction and murder of a three-year-old child that he didn't commit, the show unravelled the mistakes and deceits which occurred in a series of wrongful convictions.

So with the show bringing in so much interest from the first series, will there be a season two?

When is The Innocence Files season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix has not yet announced whether it will commission a second series of The Innocence Files. However, The Innocence Project has worked on 189 successful DNA-based exonerations as of November 2019, so there is lots of content if the true-crime documentary were to return.

As well as this, Innocence Project founders Peter Neufeld and Barry Scheck have spoken about the areas they'd like to focus on in future series.

What will series two of The Innocence Files be about?

Neufeld and Scheck hope to do more seasons on other themes, like false confessions and police misconduct.

Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Scheck said: "Hopefully people will begin to look at this whole system of mass incarceration and start asking the question, 'How did this happen?' 'Why are all these innocent people in jail? 'Why is it primarily people of color?' 'What can we do to change it?'"

Who featured in The Innocence Files season one?

The series features the eight men who were falsely accused and convicted, including Chester Hollman III, who was sentenced to life in prison for murder.

He was released but only after serving 28 years of his sentence, while Alfred Dewayne Brown spent nearly a decade on death row for armed robbery and murder before being exonerated.

The nine-episode mini is broken into three themes, each directed by a different documentary filmmaker.

Oscar winner Roger Ross Williams takes on the junk science that has led to wrongful convictions, Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Liz Garbus handles witness misidentification, and Oscar winner Alex Gibney looks at prosecutorial misconduct.

The thoughtful approach emerged from Neufeld and Scheck's early conversations with Netflix executives, including vp original documentary film and limited series Adam Del Deo.

"They talked to us like this is a serious matter that needs to be addressed, as opposed to, 'Hey, we can give people an evening of some kind of strange entertainment'," Neufeld said.

How to watch The Innocence Files season one

You can stream The Innocence Files on Netflix with a membership for the platform.

Netflix memberships range from £5.99 to £11.99 per month, depending on the membership. The platform offers a one month free trial, after which users are charged £8.99 a month for the standard subscription.

Season one of The Innocence Files is now available to stream on Netflix.