The documentary, which airs on Sky Documentaries this Saturday, looks at the murders of three criminals known as the Essex Boys, who were found dead in their Range Rover in Rettendon in December 1995.

Sky is investigating one of the biggest criminal cases to hit the UK in the '90s in its latest true crime documentary – The Essex Murders.

While two men were convicted of the triple killings, the three-part documentary explores whether justice was really served 25 years ago.

Ahead of The Essex Murders' premiere, here's everything you need to know about the story behind the killings.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

True story behind the Essex murders

The Essex murders, which are also known as the Rettendon murders, were the killings of Patrick Tate (37), Tony Tucker (38) and Craig Rolfe (26) in December 1995.

The three victims, who were drug dealers, were found dead in a Range Rover in Rettendon, having been shot in the head at close range on 7th December 1995.

The Independent reported a between the murders and the dealing of ecstasy connected to the death of teenager Leah Betts, an 18-year-old who died in November 1995 after taking the drug.

The police determined that the murders were a gangland execution, with Essex CID sources telling the publication that the shooting was organised after dealers in the ecstasy trade were "grassed on" by informants picked up by detectives.

Other theories included that the men had been enticed 400 yards down the quiet lane and then killed, as well as that two of the men were murdered and the third killed himself, according to Essex Live.

The Essex Police began a sting operation, titled Operation Century, to investigate the triple homicide, and eventually arrested Jack Whomes and Michael Steele over the murders.

Who committed the Essex murders?

The Essex Murders on Sky Documentaries. Sky

Jack Whomes (36) and Michael Steele (55) denied the charges but were convicted of the triple murder on 20th January 1998 and both received three life sentences with a minimum of 15 years.

Mr Justice Hidden said in his judgement: "There is little that can be said usefully to either of you at this stage.

"You two men were responsible, in my view, for taking away their lives in a violent and summary way. You lured them to a quiet farm track and summarily executed them."

Their conviction hinged on the testimony of Darren Nicholls, Steele's handyman and driver, who had driven Whomes and Steele from Rettendon and claimed that Whomes was wearing bloodstained white surgical gloves and overalls, and were in possession of dismantled guns.

He also alleged that Steele had told him that he felt like an "angel of death" after the murders.

However, since the convictions were brought in 1998, there has been doubt over whether justice was served. David McKelvey, a detective involved in the case, has said that he thinks Whomes and Steele are innocent.

"Credible lines of investigation were not followed," he told BBC News, adding that he hopes the Sky documentary will "open a door" in the case.

"I think once the door is open, the dominoes will start to fall and hopefully, touch wood, with the new material we've got, someone will take that material on board".

He added that he believes there is a "credible and compelling alternative account of what happened".

"If you go on the basis that the test in the UK justice system is beyond reasonable doubt, we believe now there is sufficient material to show not just reasonable doubt, but significant doubt."

According to Sky News, McKelvey – who is now a private investigator – is questioning Essex Police's timeline of the night of the murders and the testimony of Nicholls, who was provided with a new identity after giving evidence.

Meanwhile, former detective superintendent Ivan Dibley claims in the documentary that while physical evidence was "scant" and there was an element of Nicholls "saving his own skin", his account had an "enormous" amount of detail, adding: "It was pretty clear that what he said was true."

An alternative theory to the Rettendon murders include that the murders were linked to organised crime and that they were killed after Tucker allegedly stole the proceeds of a £495,000 armed robbery.

Essex Police said that the case has been "exhaustively examined" over the years, adding: "There is no fresh evidence identified which would call the original verdicts into question."

Since 1998, Steele and Whomes' have filed multiple appeals, all of which have been rejected, while the case was reviewed by the Criminal Cases Review Commission, which decided in January 2023 not to refer the case back to the Court of Appeal.

More like this

A CCRC spokesperson said in a statement: "A comprehensive review has concluded there is no real possibility that the Court of Appeal would overturn these murder convictions.

"The decision notifications were shared with the applicants and their legal representatives."

Whomes was approved for release under strict licence conditions in 2021 after having his life sentenced reduced in 2018, while Steele is still serving his sentence and has a parole hearing next month.

The Essex Murders airs on Saturday 15th Mary at 9:25pm on Sky Documentaries – sign up for Sky TV here.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.