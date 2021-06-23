Sophie: A Murder in West Cork producer reveals question about Toscan du Plantier case that “remains a mystery” after documentary

Netflix’s new true crime documentary Sophie: A Murder in West Cork is set to be released in its entirety to the streaming service on June 30th.

Advertisement

The show tells the story of the brutal murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, who was killed in her holiday home in Schull, West Cork, just before Christmas in 1996. It was the first murder to happen in the remote rural area of Ireland in living memory and is a crime that’s never been solved.

The three-part documentary will take a close look at what happened, speaking to people involved in investigating it as well as those who knew Sophie – including her then 15-year-old son, Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud.

And Pierre provides a fascinating insight into what happened at the time of his mother’s death and the investigation that followed, saying in the latest issue of Radio Times: “The DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions] never came to my mother’s house to see the scene for himself. That’s really strange. This is a democratic country but that is not good for justice. How could that have happened?”

Executive producer Simon Chin says the documentary tries to get to the bottom of that question but that he doesn’t think the true story will ever fully reveal itself.

“I think it will remain a mystery to some degree. As is on display in the series, many people are very perplexed by the DPP’s conclusions and I am one of them. Based on the evidence, it is a bit strange.”

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Pierre was kept away from many of the more gruesome details of the case at the time but becoming a parent himself has led to him deciding to fight to get some long-overdue justice for his mother. “I became a father and I wanted to be sure that I could answer my children if they ever asked, ‘Papa, did you do everything you could to get justice for our grandma?’”

Advertisement

You can read the full interview with both Pierre and Simon in this week’s edition of Radio Times, out now. Sophie: A Murder in West Cork arrives on Netflix June 30th. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide