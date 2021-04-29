Exclusive – First look at BritBox original docuseries Secrets of the Krays reveals Reggie Kray’s personal crime scrapbook

BritBox’s first original docuseries, Secrets of The Krays, is set to land on the service in May, offering viewers a fresh look at the lives of infamous gangster brothers Reggie and Ronnie Kray.

The three-part documentary includes interviews relatives and friends, including Micky Fawcett, a key member of their gang, The Firm, who has never spoken publicly about the brothers before. It will also feature archival footage and never-seen-before personal artefacts, including Reggie Kray’s gruesome scrapbook.

RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive clip from the upcoming docuseries, in which Kray’s scrapbook takes centre stage.

The clip confirms Reggie wanted to be famous as young as 16, when he began collecting newspaper cuttings recollecting the twins’ crimes.

The clip reveals the event that saw their names recorded in a newspaper for the first time: a fight outside a dancehall in Hackney in March 1950. Reggie would go on to add to the scrapbook over the following 15 years.

Following their attack on a youth, they threatened a witness who would have testified against them, a story Reggie also saved in the scrapbook.

The series will also feature Reggie’s personal photographs, audio recordings from prison, a poem written to him by his brother and two unpublished manuscripts from former gang members.

Secrets of The Krays will premiere on BritBox on 13th May 2021. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated Documentaries hub.