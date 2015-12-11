It's an exciting couple of weeks for Serial fans. Not only has the first episode of the cult podcast's second series appeared online, but Netflix is poised to bring us its own new and intriguing real-life crime story.

10-part docu-series Making A Murderer will stream on the on demand service next week. It will tell the story of Steven Avery, a man who served 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, only to be accused of murder upon his release.