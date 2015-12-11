Netflix hopes for Serial success with new documentary Making A Murderer
Watch the first-look trailer for Netflix's intriguing real-life story of Steven Avery, the streaming service's answer to the cult American podcast
It's an exciting couple of weeks for Serial fans. Not only has the first episode of the cult podcast's second series appeared online, but Netflix is poised to bring us its own new and intriguing real-life crime story.
10-part docu-series Making A Murderer will stream on the on demand service next week. It will tell the story of Steven Avery, a man who served 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, only to be accused of murder upon his release.
Much like Sarah Koenig's Serial, Making A Murderer collates archive materials, interviews those closest to the case, poses questions, uncovers secrets and questions whether scientific advances have got us any closer to discovering the truth of this intriguing investigation...
Making a Murderer lands on Netflix on 18th December