Speaking at New York’s IFC Center, where Variety was in the audience, directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said that they have discussed a second series with Steven Avery’s new lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, and continued to record their conversations with Avery.

“From our perspective this story is obviously not over,” Ricciardi said. “It’s real life and [the] cases are both still pending. We have no idea when the magistrate will make a decision in Brendan’s case. We do know that two potential outcomes are that the judge could order Brendan’s release or he could order a new trial. So we are on the edge of seats about that. To the extent that there are significant developments, we would like to continue documenting this (case).”