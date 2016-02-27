"From our perspective this story is obviously not over," Ricciardi said during a New York panel discussion according to Variety.

“It’s real life and (Avery’s and Brendan Dassey’s) cases are both still pending," she added. "We have no idea when the magistrate will make a decision in Brendan’s case. We do know that two potential outcomes are that the judge could order Brendan’s release or he could order a new trial. So we are on the edge of seats about that. To the extent that there are significant developments, we would like to continue documenting this (case)."

However, one of Avery's lawyers also warned that because of the attention the breakthrough Netflix series had garnered, the residents of Wisconsin where the trial was held would not exactly be thrilled by the prospect of a follow-up.

“There is a lot of hostility toward these two women (Ricciardi and Demos) in Wisconsin," said lawyer Stephen M. Glynn. "The theory is that they have played Wisconsin unfairly. But among those people who think and are a little more educated and thoughtful about these sorts of issues, there is appreciation."

The ten-part series took ten years of reporting and investigations to make, and the reaction means that, just like podcast Serial, the case is still live in many Americans' thoughts.