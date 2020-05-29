“It really exposes how the American justice system is broken, and it was really built for power and political gain. We wanted people to see that and be angry about it, and hopefully that can provoke change,” she told EW about the series offering a voice to the victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Elsewhere, Bryant also said originally the show went by a completely different title.

“It was actually The Florida Project for the longest time,” she said, before opening up about the production’s covert nature.

“This was in production nine months before he was arrested and became an international household name. It really threw our production in a loop. We took great precautions in the beginning because he was still alive.

“We worked with a secret server. We had cameras in our room. We had to safeguard our media because his people are known for hacking computers.

“We'd seen it happened to other outlets, and we weren't going to let it happen to us.”

In 2019, notorious financier Epstein died in his prison cell. He had been arrested on charges of running a sex trafficking ring of underage girls into Florida and New York, having previously served jail time for procuring and underage girl for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich sees many of these victims share their stories publicly for the first time.

Advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is available to watch on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.