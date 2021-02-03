How to watch season 2 of I Am A Killer

Netflix docuseries I Am A Killer has dominated the streamer’s top 10 titles list over the last week, with viewers becoming obsessed with the true-crime show’s second series.

Season two, which originally aired on Crime+Investigation UK in 2019, has captivated audiences throughout January due to its in-depth, revealing interviews with murderers serving on death row.

Here’s everything you need to know about I Am A Killer season two.

How to watch I Am A Killer season 2

Both series of I Am A Killer are now available to watch on Netflix in the UK.

What is I Am A Killer about?

I Am A Killer is a Crime+Investigation UK series which interviews various death row inmates across the US.

The docuseries gives those serving life sentences the opportunity to tell their story from their own perspective, whilst also talking to the victims, their families and detectives who worked on the case to give viewers the full picture.

While season one looks at inmates such as Kenneth Foster, Charles Victor Thompson and Wayne C. Doty, season two explores a number of interesting cases – from alleged mercy killings to murders resulting from domestic abuse.

Which killers feature in season 2?

Lindsay Haugen

Season two’s first episode, In Her Hands, looks at 36-year-old army veteran Lindsay Haugen.

Haugen is currently serving a 60-year prison sentence at the Montana State Women’s Prison, with her next parole date not until 2030.

Originally from Portland in Oregon, Haugen met 25-year-old Robby Mast in 2015 after getting out of an abusive relationship and he had just left rehab. Four weeks later, she killed him in her car whilst parking in a Montana Walmart, an act that Haugen claims was consensual.

However, Haugen also admitted that she “just wanted to kill someone with [her] bare hands”, while Mast had recently told Haugen that he was getting in touch with an ex-girlfriend for a job.

David Barnett

In season two’s second episode – Overkill – viewers are introduced to David Barnett, a 43-year-old who killed his adoptive grandparents in 1996, stabbing them 20 times.

Charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Barnett was placed on death row in 1997, however in 2019, he was taken off death row and is now serving a life sentence without the chance of parole at Potosi Correctional Centre.

Growing up in St. Louis, Missouri, Barnett was adopted at the age of seven by John Barnett, a computer teacher who Barnett claims physically and sexually abused him as a child. In February 1996, 18-year-old Barnett killed his grandparents Clifford (82) and Leona (75) Barnett after telling them about his father’s abuse, which they refused to believe.

Barnett claims that he blacked out before committing the murders and within 24 hours, had confessed in full to police.

Leo Little

In episode three, we meet 39-year-old Leo Little – a remorseful murderer who is serving a life sentence in prison and is now a minister.

In January 1998, 17-year-old Little shot Jehovah’s Witness minister Christopher Chavez twice in the back of the head, having broken into his car and hidden in the back seat, before robbing $300 from his bag – money which turned out to be church collection money.

Little was placed on Death Row in Texas, but seven years later, his sentence was reduced to life in prison. Whilst in prison, Little has become a man of God – an ordained minister who teaches the Bible. He is next eligible for parole in 2038.

Linda Lee Couch

I Am A Killer’s fourth episode looks at Linda Lee Couch, a woman who killed her husband in 1984 after years of abuse.

In October 1984, mother-of-three Couch shot her husband Walter in the head whilst their children were at their grandparents after a heated argument about college tuition and future plans. A few days later, Couch asked her children to help her bury the body in a vegetable patch.

Couch claims that the killing was accidental and caused by years of neglect and abuse, both physical and sexual, at the hands of Walter led to the crime. However, a jury convicted of aggravated murder after the county judge pointed out that Couch had purchased the gun herself and that the children rarely spent the night with their grandparents.

Couch is currently serving a maximum sentence of life in a women’s prison in Ohio and has been refused parole five times in the past 14 years.

Mark Arthur

Episode five looks at Mark Arthur, a 42-year-old man who claims that he killed Esqeuiel Fonseca Jr in December 1996, attributing the crime to “Mexican machismo”.

Houston-based Arthur, who was 17 at the time, stole a car with his friend Mason Hughes and followed Fonseca as he left work before pulling up alongside his vehicle and shooting him.

I Am A Killer looks at Arthur’s possible motive behind the murder, which he is currently serving life in prison for. Arthur claims that his motive was related to his hatred of violence against women, as Fonseca was abusing his wife Carmen at the time – however, there’s also a possibility that Carmen hired Arthur to murder her husband as she took out a $220,000 life insurance policy not long before the killing.

Joseph Murphy

Season two’s sixth episode introduces us to Joseph ‘Pyro Joe’ Murphy, a man who murdered a 72-year-old woman and had his death row sentence commuted a week before his execution due to the severe abuse he suffered as a child.

In 1987, Murphy killed elderly woman Ruth Predmore in Ohio, was arrested 48 hours afterwards and was given a death sentence – however, in 2011, an Ohio Governor decided to grant Murphy clemency, citing the “uniquely severe and sustained verbal, physical and sexual abuse” he suffered as a reason.

Murphy grew up in Clay County, West Virginia with an abusive father, who Murphy claims did not allow him to play with his siblings, underfed him, locked him in a trunk at night and set fire to him once. Whilst in foster care for a brief period, Murphy claims that he was sexually abused.

Charles ‘Billy’ Armentrout

Episode seven looks at Missouri-based Charles ‘Billy’ Armentrout, a 56-year-old man who murdered his grandmother after an unsuccessful attempt to kill his father and is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

At 18, Armentrout went to live with his father after a decade with his mother and abusive stepfather, however Armentrout got into drugs and began stealing from his father. When his father confronted him about it, he shot him in the chest and while his father survived, Armentrout was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

After serving 10 years, he went to live with his grandmother and when she refused to give him any more money to feed his crack cocaine habit, he killed her with a bat whilst trying to rob her. In 1998, he was sentenced to death for his crimes but in 2006, his sentence was reduced to life in prison.

Cavona Flenoy

Episode eight looks at Missouri-based Cavona Flenoy, a 31-year-old who killed a man in what she claims was self-defence.

In March 2010, 19-year-old Flenoy met up with Hassan Abbas to go on a date, taking her to his house 20 miles away so he could freshen up. She claims that once inside his house, he offered her a glass of Hennessey and PCP, took a shower and returned naked, demanding sex. She refused and after a scuffle broke out, she shot him three times.

She confessed to the killing however she was convicted of second-degree murder after police used one sentence from a notepad she was given in her police interview, which she wrote down her account in, to contradict her story. She took a plea deal and was given a 25-year sentence.

Brandon Hutchinson

Episode nine introduces viewers to Brandon Hutchinson, a 46-year-old convicted of killing two brothers at a New Year’s Eve party in 1996 and given the death penalty.

In the documentary, he gives his account of what happened that night for the first time, alleging that he killed Brian and Ronald Yates after the brothers spoke poorly of the party’s hosts Freddy Lopez and Michael Salazar, who he was selling marijuana for.

His sentence was commuted to life in prison without chance of parole 15 years later, but in 2019, he died after being diagnosed with late stage liver and stomach cancer.

Toby Williams

Season two’s final episode looks at Toby Williams, a Louisiana-based man who killed his employer’s wife, Deborah Moore, whilst trying to rob her and her husband’s house.

In December 1984, Williams broke into Johnny Moore’s house, drove him and his family to a deserted road in Texas and shot the couple – Johnny survived but Deborah did not. Their child, who was with them, survived.

Williams is currently serving a life sentence in Lone Star State and has been denied parole five times.

I Am A Killer season 2 trailer

A trailer for season two was released last year ahead of the show’s 2020 release date.

I Am A Killer seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.