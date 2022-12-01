Featuring interviews with his accomplices and victims as well, the film explores how the master conman scammed French elites out of millions of euros.

Netflix is looking into the crimes of French con artist Gilbert Chikli in its brand new documentary The Masked Scammer.

Using the disguise of the then-French Minister of Defence Jean-Yves Le Drian, Chikli managed to fool his victims, persuading them to voluntarily transfer him more than 80 million euros.

So, where is Gilbert Chikli today? Here's everything you need to know about Chikli's current whereabouts.

Who is Gilbert Chikli?

Gilbert Chikli, 56, is one of France's biggest known conmen, who managed to extort wealthy French politicians, entrepreneurs and religious figures out of more than 80 million euros.

Chikli worked alongside Anthony Lasarevitsch, 37.

Using a silicone mask in the likeness of Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is now France's Foreign Minister, but was the Minister of Defence at the time - the pair were able to scam French elites out of their money.

The scheme, which took place from 2015 to 2016, involved fraudsters posing as Le Drian to ask politicians and executives for financial aid for what they described as secret operations by the French state.

They would appear in video conferences sitting at a fake official desk and wearing a dark suit and the mask of Le Drian, while making calls by phone and video links to more than 150 targets - three of whom were successfully duped.

The Masked Scammer. Netflix

As reported by The Guardian, the Aga Khan – Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims – was conned by a Le Drian impersonator in 2016 and transferred a total of £17.5 million to Poland and China. Three of the payments were frozen, but £6.7 million disappeared.

Turkish business tycoon Inan Kirac was also convinced to send more than £36.5 million in what he thought was ransom money for two journalists held hostage in Syria.

In 2015, a French court convicted Chikli in absentia to seven years in prison for similar scams in 2005 and 2006, in which he posed as business chief executives.

He was arrested two years later while on the run with Lasarevitsch in Ukraine. Authorities found pictures of a silicone mask of Prince Albert II of Monaco on their phones, suggesting another hoax was in the works.

Where is Gilbert Chikli today?

On 11th March 2020, Gilbert Chikli and Anthony Lasarevitsch were sentenced to 11 years in jail, although these were reduced on appeal, according to The Times. They were also fined €2m and €1m respectively.

Upon sentencing, Chikli - who denied the charges - shouted from the dock "It's a scandal. You should be ashamed."

Five others aged 27 to 59 faced lesser charges. One was released, and four others received sentences ranging from suspended 15-month terms to five years.

