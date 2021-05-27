Sky announces release date for Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow with official trailer

Sky Documentaries has announced a launch date for their investigative documentary series about Ghislaine Maxwell entitled Epstein’s Shadow, and they have also released a trailer.

The Sky Original docuseries Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow will be available on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW on Monday 28th June.

The three part series sets out to investigate the complicated and mysterious life of former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell with regards to her relationship with serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine was his ninth and youngest child. Born in France, she grew up in luxury at a 53-room mansion in Oxfordshire and attended Oxford University before joining her father in the publishing industry, working on newspapers in London.

A prominent member of London’s social scene in the 1980s, she moved to New York following her father’s death in 1991. It was there that Ghislaine met Jeffrey Epstein, first having a romantic relationship with him and then remaining his close associate for decades.

Many of Epstein’s accusers have mentioned Maxwell’s involvement in his crimes, with victims claiming she was involved in their procurement and abuse. Maxwell wasn’t seen in public with Epstein following his conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008, but for many years she was closely linked with him and had intimate knowledge of his business and private affairs.

Prosecutors believe she is the one person who can reveal the truth behind allegations of sex trafficking against Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 before he could stand trial. Maxwell went into hiding following Epstein’s arrest and imprisonment, but was found and arrested in New Hampshire by the FBI in July 2020.

Currently in prison on charges of enticement of minors and sex trafficking, 59-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell is due to stand trial on 12thJuly.

Featuring interviews with her former friends and colleagues and those involved in the criminal case against Maxwell, the new documentary attempts to uncover just how Ghislaine came to be so involved in Epstein’s life, and the truth behind all the rumours about them.

Here is the trailer:

Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein's Shadow will debut on Monday 28th June on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW.