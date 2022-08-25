Sky announces new crime documentary Fred West: The Glasgow Girls

Announced in line with the Edinburgh International TV Festival and led by a female creative team, Fred West: The Glasgow Girls will explore the lives of his first three victims – his first wife Rena Costello, her daughter Charmaine, and her friend Anne McFall, who were never reported missing.

Sky has announced a brand new, original true crime documentary: a three-parter into the years serial killer Fred West spent living in Glasgow in the '60s.

It will also examine why the warning signs about his abusive behaviour were ignored, and how this period shaped the serial killer he would go on to become.

The three-part true crime series will unpick Fred West’s three earliest-known murders. Sky

West is believed to have committed 12 murders in total, 10 of them alongside his second wife Rosemary Letts who he met when she was 15 and he was 27. Most of the murders were believed to have been carried out in the pair's home in Gloucester.

Gussy Sakula-Barry is set to direct the true crime docuseries which ultimately poses the question: would things be different if West had been stopped before he met Letts, and could the horrors of Cromwell Street have been avoided?

