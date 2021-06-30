Who is Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s husband Daniel Toscan du Plantier?

The murder of French TV producer, Sophie Toscan du Plantier, is being re-examined in Netflix’s Sophie: A Murder in West Cork.

In 1996, Sophie was found dead outside her home in West Cork, Ireland. The case remains unsolved.

At the time of her death, Sophie was married to film producer Daniel Toscan du Plantier.

Who is he? And how did they meet? Here’s everything you know.

Who is Daniel Toscan du Plantier?

Daniel Toscan du Plantier was a French film producer.

Between 1975 and 1985, he was director-general of the Gaumont Film Company and from 1998, he was the president of Unifrance – an organisation for promoting French films.

His work includes the 1989 movie, The Cook, The Thief, His Wife And Her Lover.

Daniel was 16 years Sophie’s senior and while it’s not public knowledge how the pair met, they both worked in French cinema.

Speaking of their relationship, Daniel previously said: “We began to share a life and some years later, I married her.”

After Sophie’s death, Daniel gave a heartfelt statement about his final moments with his wife, describing her as “very dynamic” and a “young, impulsive woman”.

“In effect she was more than a tough character, with a strict moral code, who feared nothing,” he said.

Sophie was Daniel’s third wife after French actress Marie-Christine Barrault and Italian director and producer Francesca Comencini.

Daniel remarried Melita Nikolic in 1998, and they had a son and daughter. He also has one son and one daughter with his first wife, and one son from his second marriage.

In 2001, Daniel died in Germany at the age of 61. His cause of death was given as a heart attack.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork arrives on Netflix on 30th June.