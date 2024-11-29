However, one person who is noticeably absent from the series is JonBenét's older brother Burke Ramsey. This has been put down to Burke's treatment by the media over the decades, with him deciding not to take part.

With Burke being discussed throughout the documentary, his recollection of events is absent. So, who is Burke Ramsey and where is he now? Read on for all the key information.

Who is Burke Ramsey?

Burke Ramsey is the older brother of JonBenét Ramsey, and was just nine years old when his sister died. He was kept out of the spotlight by his parents and was not often seen in the public eye.

What has Burke Ramsey said about JonBenét?

In the years that followed after his sister's death, Burke kept a relatively low profile. It wasn't until 2016 when Burke made a rare media appearance on Dr Phil.

During the interview, he strongly denied claims he hit his sister over the head and said he was aware that people had suspected he or his parents were involved in JonBenét's death.

"It blows my mind," he said in response to allegations against him and his family. "What more evidence do you need that we didn't do it?

"You won't find any evidence because that's not what happened."

Where is Burke Ramsey now?

Burke, now 37, continues to keep a low profile and reportedly lives in Michigan.

"He isn't really recognised where he is," a family member told US Weekly. "He's left alone and that's what he needed."

Burke has not commented on the Netflix documentary since its release.

