Raoul Moat’s threat to police and public heard for first time in clip from new documentary Manhunt

A new documentary focusing on the Raoul Moat case from 2010 includes the threat made by the gunman to the public and police – the first time it has been heard publicly.

Advertisement

The programme, titled Manhunt: The Raoul Moat Story, airs on ITV tonight and provides an in-depth look at how the killer managed to evade the police for more than a week, including interviews with police, victims’ relatives and witnesses.

In the documentary, the chilling threat – recorded by Moat while he was hiding out in a tent – can be heard in full, with the criminal claiming that he would kill another member of the public every time he saw inaccuracies printed in a newspaper.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The recording also includes Moat claiming that he was not on the run but was in fact, “coming to get” the police, explaining his girlfriend had previously had an affair with a police officer.

He can be heard saying, “This is the gunman from Birtley last night. My name is Raoul Moat. Now my girlfriend, she had an affair with one of your officers. If he wasn’t a police officer I wouldn’t have shot him.

“You police have took too much off me over the years, now you think you can take my missus? The fact of the matter is, I’m not coming in alive. You come anywhere near me I’ll kill yous.

“I’ve got two hostages at the minute, right, come anywhere near me and I’ll kill them as well. I’m coming to get you, I’m not on the run. I am coming to get you.”

The documentary also details other aspects of the case, including Moat’s previous criminal convictions, the 49-page letter he sent to the police about why he’d killed Christopher Brown and the moment when Paul Gascoigne turned up on the scene offering to help.

Advertisement

Manhunt: The Raoul Moat Story airs ITV at 9pm tonight. Find out what else is on with our TV Guide.