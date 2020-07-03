“In the early 1990s, the skateboard industry went through a major crisis. The popularity of skateboarding was on the decline and the certainty of its future was unknown,” the film’s synopsis reads. “That was all about to change with the release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater in August 1999.”

As well as Hawk, the film will feature interviews from Steve Caballero, Rodney Mullen, Chad Muska and Jamie Thomas, all of which appear in the remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 game (available on 4th September).

“Pretending I’m a Superman is a robust, real-life story of our successful video game series as told by those who created it, and many who were inspired by it,” Hawk, 52, said in a statement (via Variety).

Producers Wood Entertainment have announced Pretending I’m A Superman will be released on 18th August on-demand services in the US. It’s not yet clear how UK viewers can view the film. RadioTimes.com has reached out to Wood Entertainment.

The documentary was screened at the 2020 Mammoth Film Festival earlier this year, winning awards for best documentary feature and best action sports feature.

The Tony Hawk gaming series first launched in 1999 with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, which sold nine million copies. There have been 17 sequels to the franchise since, which in total have raked in over $1.4 billion worldwide.

The game became popular for its insane tricks (looking at you, wall plants), the Create-A-Park mode and rock soundtrack. The film title takes its name from I’m A Superman, a song from group Goldfinger which appeared on the original game.

The remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2– due to be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC ­– will feature the original soundtrack from both titles.

