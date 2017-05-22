Did the evidence prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Simon Davis is guilty of murdering his wife?

No, say viewers. At least according to our poll, which suggests 72 per cent of people say they’d need more evidence to convict the defendant.

And that’s the opposite of the impression the show’s jurors gave. Many on Twitter were shocked by their knee-jerk reactions…

Especially when some jurors assumed that a “no comment” response to questioning was fully indicative of guilt…

Although some pointed out, as Radio Times did, that the actor who plays Davis is used to playing questionably moral men. Michael Gould played one of Darth Vader’s officers in Star Wars Rogue One.

This bloke is definitely guilty. He's an imperial officer. #TheTrial pic.twitter.com/pXHCXLbkUY — Simon from Harlow (@simonfromharlow) May 21, 2017

However, most of last night's twitterings revolved around what was real and what wasn’t. Many were VERY confused.

Remember, all the jurors, legal professionals and expert witnesses are real. The murder, defendant and all non-professional witnesses are actors.

Better study that diagram quick: the next episode is on soon...

The Trial: A Murder in the Family continues at 9pm on Channel 4 this Monday