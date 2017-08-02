With the young pilots saying that the biggest threat to the plane is "me" and that they "haven't actually done a take off yet", nervous flyers should look away now.

One rookie pilot even tells the story of how he faced some rather baffled looks when he went through security and they saw on his passport that he was born in 1996. Eek!

There are probably flight socks in that cabin that are older than him.

easyJet: Inside the Cockpit lands on ITV this summer.