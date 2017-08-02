The trailer for ITV's easyJet: Inside the Cockpit will make you never want to fly again
easyJet? More like QueasyJet
There are plenty of professions where you can learn on the job, but if we were to think of one industry where this probably isn't the best idea, it's being a pilot.
Well, new ITV series easyJet: Inside the Cockpit reveals that actually, there are over 300 first-time easyJet pilots learning on the job.
With the young pilots saying that the biggest threat to the plane is "me" and that they "haven't actually done a take off yet", nervous flyers should look away now.
One rookie pilot even tells the story of how he faced some rather baffled looks when he went through security and they saw on his passport that he was born in 1996. Eek!
There are probably flight socks in that cabin that are older than him.
easyJet: Inside the Cockpit lands on ITV this summer.