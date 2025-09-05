And now, a familiar face is being welcomed back into the fold. Cecilie Fjellhøy, who was one of the Tinder swindler's victims, is teaming up with private investigator Brianne Joseph to dive into the murky world of romance fraud in Love Con Revenge.

Their goal? Helping women and men who have been scammed and who can't find help through traditional avenues.

In the six-parter, Fjellhøy meets women and men who have been targeted by scammers, and works with Joseph to pursue justice.

The series is a jaw-dropping watch by all accounts, as both women participate in stakeouts and car chases to uncover the truth, something Fjellhøy described as "thrilling".

Cecilie Fjellhøy. Netflix

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Fjellhøy admitted she never thought she'd find herself in a car chase when filming the series alongside Joseph.

"The best part about Brianne [is that] she doesn't look like a private investigator," she explained. "We met some of them where it's like, 'You are a private investigator. I can see that.' With Brianne, you would never have guessed it."

Fjellhøy continued: "She was so badass and I think that we were this perfect duo, like the first time we met, we just connected. It was just such a weird thing. It's like, 'I don't want to do this without you'.

"And seeing her doing all of the very, very tough [investigative work] and how cool she was about it all. Just checking random license plates where we're standing and I'm sitting there [like], 'How are we going to check the license?' and Brianne [would] just walk out and do it."

Across the series, the pair meet a man whose ex-girlfriend had been jailed for defrauding more than $600,000, and a woman who was scammed out of thousands of dollars from a man she thought she knew.

There are six stories in total, and all of them are gut-wrenching and shocking. While at times this left Fjellhøy emotional, she was glad to have Joseph by her side every step of the way.

Cecilie Fjellhøy and Brianne Joseph. Netflix

Fjellhøy told RadioTimes.com: "She is from New Orleans so she's a bit more tough, but for me, being able to have her by my side, doing all this stuff that I don't know how to do: finding the documents, doing the car chasing, doing the stakeouts. I'm in awe of her and the heart that she brought into it too"

But filming this series wasn't an easy ride by any means.

"I was using my own personal experience a lot," Fjellhøy explained. "It's not that I can just turn it off. Why I'm there is that I have this lived experience and I am a spokesperson now.

"So to be that strong for others as well [and] having to be honest with them that being part of this doesn't necessarily mean you're going to get that justice."

