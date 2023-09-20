The show will feature interviews with the supermodels, as well as Marc Jacobs, Edward Enninful OBE, Donna Karan, Isaac Mizrahi and more.

Curious about the lives and careers of the first four supermodels? Read on for more about the cast of The Super Models.

Who are The Super Models?

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell in The Super Models. Misan Harriman/Apple TV+

Age: 53

Instagram: @naomi

Naomi Campbell is one of the original supermodels, who caught her big break at just 15 years old. Over the course of her career, Campbell was featured on the covers of more than 500 magazines and has starred in campaigns for the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana and Prada.

Campbell was the first Black model to appear on the cover of TIME magazine, French Vogue and Russian Vogue. She was also the first British Black model to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

Now 53 years old, Campbell's most recent collaboration has been with fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

Explaining why she chose to partner up with PLT, she said (as per MailOnline): "I want young girls to take from this collection to be themselves, to feel confident in how they wear these clothes designed by me and interpret who they are in the clothes. So bringing their own essence, style, swag to the outfits."

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford in The Super Models. Misan Harriman/Apple TV+

Age: 57

Instagram: @cindycrawford

Cindy Crawford is an American fashion model and television personality who first gained fame in the 1980s.

In the mid-'80s, Crawford pursued a degree in chemical engineering at Northwestern University, but found it difficult to juggle school and modelling, and in 1985 she dropped out of university to pursue modelling full-time.

Her big break came when she was chosen as the cover model for the August 1986 issue of Vogue. Three years later, she signed a four-year, multimillion dollar contract with Revlon, which gained her international recognition.

One of her latest collaborations is with luxury bag brand MCM. Talking about her return to the brand, she said (as per Vogue): "It was nostalgic for me to travel back in time with MCM from our first photoshoot in the '90s with my dear friend, Herb Ritts. Their classic bags remain timeless."

Linda Evangelista

Linda Evangelista in The Super Models. Misan Harriman/Apple TV+

Age: 58

Instagram: @lindaevangelista

Linda Evangelista is a Canadian fashion model who is regarded as one of the most accomplished and influential models of all time.

Evangelista's modelling career began in 1984 when she signed with Elite Model Management, and she soon became one of the most famous women in the world during the late 1980s and 1990s.

Over the course of her career, Evangelista has featured on over 700 magazine covers, and is known for being the longtime "muse" of photographer Steven Meisel. She retired from her career in 1998 and made a comeback three years later, only working occasionally.

Christy Turlington

Christy Turlington in The Super Models. Misan Harriman/Apple TV+

Age: 54

Instagram: @cturlington

Christy Turlington began modelling at just 14 years old after she was spotted by a photographer while horseback riding, who then sent her pictures to a local modelling agency.

At 20 years old, Turlington signed a seven-figure contract as the new face of Calvin Klein, and was subsequently featured with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Tatjana Patitz on the cover of British Vogue.

In 1992, the supermodel signed a new contract to become the face of Maybelline, and the following year, the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art named her the Face of the 20th Century.

The Super Models is available to stream on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 20th September. Sign-up for Apple TV+ for £6.99.

