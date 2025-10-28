The Salt Path was hugely praised upon its release earlier this year, telling the "true story" about couple Raynor and Moth Winn, who embarked on an inspirational trek in 2013.

Ad

The film starred Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs and received mostly positive reviews, but months later a report emerged, putting into question the contents of the famous story.

The allegations put forward by The Observer, which have been denied and described as "grotesquely unfair" by Raynor Winn, claimed that both the book and film were "spun from lies, deceit and desperation".

Now, with exclusive access to journalist Chloe Hadjimatheou's ongoing investigation, Sky has commissioned a one-off feature documentary "to dig deeper into the truth".

Hayley Reynolds, Acting Director of Sky Documentaries, said: "This film brings together world-class journalism and filmmaking to explore one of Britain’s most remarkable modern-day literary phenomena – and the truth that lies beneath it.

"At Sky Documentaries, we’re always drawn to stories that challenge perceptions and ask difficult questions, so there couldn’t be a better opportunity for us to partner with The Observer and reunite with the award-winning team behind Libby, Are You Home Yet?"

Read on for further details about the documentary and the allegations made about the best-selling memoir and subsequent film.

What are the allegations about The Salt Path?

In July 2025, a report in The Observer suggested that the true story behind the movie and book weren't as clear-cut as originally portrayed.

The investigation, led by journalist Chloe Hadjimatheou, alleged there were a number of misrepresentations of the events that happened.

The article claimed that the couple – whose real names are reported to be Sally and Tim Walker – became homeless after Sally was reported to have defrauded her employer out of £64,000.

The couple are said to have borrowed money in order to repay the allegedly stolen sum of money, building up debts in the process that exceeded the value of the house.

Following the article, Raynor Winn released a statement via literary agents Graham Maw Christie, in which they claimed the report was "highly misleading".

It continued: "We are taking legal advice and won't be making any further comment at this time.

"The Salt Path lays bare the physical and spiritual journey Moth and I shared, an experience that transformed us completely and altered the course of our lives."

At the end of her statement, she added: "This is the true story of our journey."

Winn later posted a statement on her website to address the claims in greater detail, calling them "grotesquely unfair" and "highly misleading".

She shared images which appeared to show medical experts referring to Moth's diagnosis, calling The Observer’s claims on the legitimacy of his condition "the most unbearable of the allegations".

She also claimed that the embezzling case referred to in The Observer was a separate matter not related to the court case which saw her and Moth lose their home, and reiterated that the version of events put forward in her book and the film were true.

In a statement to Deadline, a spokesperson for the film's production company – Number 9 Films and Shadowplay Features – said: "There were no known claims against the book at the time of optioning it or producing and distributing the film."

The statement added that the film was "a faithful adaptation of the book that we optioned", and also said: "We undertook all necessary due diligence before acquiring the book".

It concluded: "The allegations made in The Observer relate to the book and are a matter for the author Raynor Winn. We have passed any correspondence relating to the article to Raynor and her agent."

When will The Real Salt Path be on TV?

Sky has confirmed that The Real Salt Path (w/t) will be released in December.

Details on the exact day the documentary will be released are yet to be announced. But we'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest.

The Real Salt Path will air on Sky Documentaries and NOW this December.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.