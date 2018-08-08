Here's everything you need to know about BBC2's The Prosecutors: Prisons, Drugs And Drones.

When is The Prosecutors: Prisons, Drugs And Drones on TV?

BBC2's two-part film The Prosecutors first concludes Thursday 9th August at 9pm.

What's the documentary about?

Junior Counsel for the prosecution Julie Warburton, CPS Senior Crown Prosecutor Eran Cutliffe, Leading Counsel for the prosecution Caroline Haughey (BBC)

Inside Britain's prisons, drugs can reach up to four times their street value. There's money to be made, and many willing to exploit the situation for it.

The first episode of the two-part film follows Senior Crown Prosecutor Eran Cutliffe as she works to build a case against a network of people – both inside and outside British prisons – who are using drones to drop contraband into prisons.

Cutliffe, who is blind, works alongside West Mercia Police, "following the money" in an attempt to uncover the secret, sprawling network.

"I can't misjudge people," she says, "[Because] I can't judge people on how they look."