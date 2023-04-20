The Light We Carry , Netflix's latest documentary, is a filmed conversation between Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama as the lawyer heads on the final stop on her book tour.

If you're in need of a pep talk, then you can welcome former First Lady Michelle Obama into your front room next week courtesy of Netflix .

After finding that people were asking her for guidance, Obama decided to unpack her "toolbox for navigating life during uncertain times" and in this 90-minute special she delivers her hard-won wisdom as well as personal stories about her upbringing, her time in the White House and her marriage to President Barack Obama.

"The light we carry is in all of us, it's our responsibility to share that light. Going high begets more of it. That's why we do it," she says in the trailer.

Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's The Light We Carry ahead of its release next week.

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey arrives on Netflix on Tuesday 25th April.

The film, which has a runtime of 90 minutes, will be available to watch in the UK from 8am on the 25th.

What is The Light We Carry?

The Light We Carry sees broadcasting legend Oprah Winfrey sit down with former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, on the final tour stop for her 2022 bestselling book of the same name.

In the 90-minute special, Obama is set to share personal family stories about her childhood, her time at Harvard Law School and her time in the White House.

She'll also offer "hard won wisdom about self confidence, fear and ageing" as well as "practical advice for living in modern times, including the power of a kitchen table full of friends".

"Covering everything from menopause to social issues to romance, Obama and Winfrey have a candid, at times poignant, at times comedic but always real conversation about the moment in which we are living," Netflix teases.

The Light We Carry hosts

As it says in the title, The Light We Carry features Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama as the pair have a frank conversation on stage about Obama's life.

Oprah Winfrey is a talk show host and TV producer best known for hosting The Oprah Winfrey Show from 1986 until 2011. She is also the chairwoman and CEO of the Oprah Winfrey Network, presenting multiple shows on the channel, and in recent years, she has interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Adele among others.

Michelle Obama is a lawyer and author who served as First Lady of the US from 2009 until 2017 alongside her husband President Barack Obama, becoming the first African-American woman to do so.

Since leaving the White House, she has written two novels – Becoming and The Light We Carry, hosted The Michelle Obama Podcast, become an executive producer on children's cooking show Waffles + Mochi, and was chosen as Time's Person of the Year.

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey trailer

Netflix released a trailer for The Light We Carry earlier this month, teasing the candid chat between Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey to come from the special.

You can watch the full clip below:

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey releases on Tuesday 25th April on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

