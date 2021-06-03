When is The Great Northern Garden Build episode 2 on? Show returns with update on progress

In 2017, the Royal Horticultural Society – best know for the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show – embarked on creating a showcase garden on the site of a former grand Victorian estate in Greater Manchester.

Advertisement

The project at RHS Bridgewater in Salford is the fifth Royal Horticultural Society garden – the other four are Harlow Carr in Yorkshire, Hyde Hall in Essex, Rosemoor in Devon and Wisley in Surrey – and their most ambitious project so far.

The four episodes of The Great Northern Garden Build follow the project, going behind the scenes and meeting the team of designers, engineers and gardeners who took on this colossal construction project at RHS Bridgewater.

The Bridgewater project takes shape at Worsley New Hall, which in its heyday had formal landscaped gardens and played host to Queen Victoria and King Edward VII. After being used as a Red Cross hospital in World War I and as a training ground in World War II, the hall and grounds had fallen into disrepair, however, and much of the original gardens had been demolished before planning permission was granted to the RHS four years ago.

Set to be one of the biggest gardens in Europe and also designed to embrace the original designs of the 19th century, the team had to battle the unpredictable British climate, and cope with working during the global pandemic that began just six months before the garden was due to have its grand opening.

In the first episode, the designers, led by landscape architect Tom Stuart-Smith, showed how they intend to transform 154 acres into gardens for the local community that will include a walled kitchen garden, two lakes, a teaching garden, a tree-lined Garden Approach and an arboretum. Plans also included a Paradise Garden featuring Mediterranean and Asiatic plants, and a Chinese Streamside Garden, created with the help of the local Chinese community.

RHS Programme Director Anna da Silva said of the project: “This is such an exciting project for Salford and the wider North West. It’s the first time in more than 100 years that the RHS has taken on a garden project of this size. It will be an amazing resource for generations to come.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is The Great Northern Garden Build episode 2 on?

The first episode of The Great Northern Garden Build aired on BBC2 on May 10th, and is available to watch on iPlayer.

The second episode, featuring updates on the project as the gardeners continue to create the new space, will air at 8pm on Thursday, 17th June on BBC2.

Advertisement

The Great Northern Garden Build is on Thursday 17th June at 8pm. If you’re looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or check out our Documentaries hub for all the latest news.