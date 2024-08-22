Produced by partner of Fulwell 73 Gabe Turner, the documentary will have unprecedented access to the band members, featuring intimate interviews with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

But that isn't all - the documentary will include insights from former members Jason Orange and Robbie Williams.

Turner commented: "After creating the soundtrack to so many of our lives for the last 40 years, Take That have one of the most fascinating stories in all of music.

More like this

"At Fulwell 73, we want to bring the most interesting stories to life in the premium factual space.

"Using unseen archive and new interviews, we hope to do their unique tale justice. We couldn’t be more excited and honoured to partner with Netflix for this new original documentary."

Read on to find out everything we know about the new Take That documentary coming to Netflix.

Not yet. As per Netflix's announcement, we all need to have a little patience.

Given the documentary series has just begun production, there could be some time yet before it joins the streamer.

Who could feature in Take That's documentary on Netflix?

It has already been confirmed that Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will feature in the documentary.

With the log line for the series noting that it will include insights from Jason Orange and Robbie Williams, they should make an appearance!

What have Take That said about their Netflix documentary?

Commenting on the commission of the documentary, Take That said: "We are so excited to be partnering with Netflix and Fulwell for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into our journey as a band over the last 35 years.

"We can't wait to share our story!"

Is there a trailer for Take That Netflix documentary?

No. With the series only just going into production, there is no trailer for the new Take That documentary.

We'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest when it arrives!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Take That documentary series is coming to Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.