I'm sure you'll agree that, however much we all enjoyed watching her dance, there is a very serious side to her work, especially in highlighting the ordeal that women face when they report cases of rape and serious sexual assault to the police.

This week's issue also contains a special envelope. It's one way you can make a donation to Comic Relief, which this year is celebrating 40 years of vital work supporting good causes at home and abroad.

RT readers have been extremely generous over the years and have given well over £100,000. Richard Curtis and Lenny Henry, the co-founders of Comic Relief, asked me at the recent Radio Times Covers Party to thank you very much for all your support over the years. Please give what you can.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Mash-up mayhem - Lee Mack has written a sketch for the night of Red Nose Day that melds comedy and police drama.

She's taking the lead in the new ITV police drama Protection - so why isn't this the highlight of Siobhan Finnegan's career?

Naomie Harris and Marisa Abela, stars of the new film Black Bag, answer 10 questions.

