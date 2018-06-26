"I love doing it, I’m happy with what I get paid. If Chris was paid more, and I don’t know if he is, I wouldn’t be upset because you cannot pay for his knowledge, it’s an extraordinary knowledge.

"If I’m honest, what Chris brings to Springwatch in terms of knowledge is way more than what I can bring," she added.

Alongside Strachan and Packham, newcomer Gillian Burke also presents the wildlife programme.

"Chris is extraordinary and the campaigning that he does is extraordinary and I think he’s everybody’s hero on the team at Springwatch," added Strachan, who co-hosted The Really Wild Show with Packham in the 1990s. "So I’m not interested in what he earns from it – it’s none of my business."

Recently, Packham spoke out about "an ecological apocalypse" and warned that Britain is increasingly "a green and unpleasant land".