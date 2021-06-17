Spooky trailer for new documentary explores the real house which inspired The Conjuring movies

The first trailer for The Sleepless Unrest sees filmmakers Kendall and Vera Whelpton, alongside a small team of paranormal investigators, brave the real Conjuring house in Harrisville, Rhode Island.

The sinister home, which was originally claimed to be haunted by the Perron family, who moved there in the 1970s, takes centre-stage in the clip (below) as the team move in to film over the course of two weeks, eager to see what their 14 cameras capture as they roll 24 hours a day.

The trailer doesn’t give too much away but there are plenty of nervous looks and censored expletives from the team which promise some intriguing (and probably terrifying) moments in the documentary.

“The home that inspired The Conjuring film unlocks its doors,” the clip teases. “A real paranormal experience in the world’s most notorious haunted house.”

The synopsis (via Bloody Disgusting) reads: “The haunted house that inspired The Conjuring films has recently been sold and is now open to paranormal investigations. A small group of close friends is invited to move in and document a real haunted house for two weeks.

“Filmmakers Vera and Kendall Whelpton, along with their paranormal investigator friends Richel Stratton and Brian Murray, immerse themselves deep into the experience. With hopes of capturing real paranormal evidence day and night, the team will investigate and document the house best known for a seance gone wrong, with a possible demonic possession.

“Do spirits still haunt this home or is it something more sinister?”

The house’s current owners, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, who are paranormal investigators themselves, moved in in 2019 and have already reported unexplained incidents such as doors opening, footsteps and mysterious knocks.

Back in the ’70s, Carolyn and Roger Perron, who lived in the large farmhouse along with their five daughters, claimed they would see the broom move by itself, experience disgusting unexplained smells and sense presences.

The children also reported seeing spirits.

Rumour has it that a previous tenant, Bathsheba Sherman, who lived there in the 1800s, practised witchcraft while she was alive and haunts the property, with the Perrons reporting incidents of doors slamming and objects smashing against the walls.

From Gravitas Ventures, The Sleepless Unrest documentary will be released straight to on-demand on 16th July.

