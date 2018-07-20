They'll deploy the latest police cold case procedures, as well as analysis of original crime scene photographs and a virtual reality dissection table – whatever that is.

Fox said: "Having worked on crime drama for many years this project has been a truly fascinating insight into how current real police procedure, forensics and technology can be applied to the most famous of unsolved historical crimes – the Jack the Ripper murders.

"This documentary appealed to me hugely because of my interest in crime, forensics and pathology and also because it looks at the victims – the women Jack the Ripper chose and what left them so vulnerable to his brutality. It’s been an immense privilege to get this behind-the-scenes insight into real crime solving on such a fascinating case."

Jack the Ripper will air on BBC1