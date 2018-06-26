What time is Japan's Secret Shame on TV?

Japan's Secret Shame is on BBC2 at 9pm on Thursday 28th June.

What's the documentary about?

The documentary outlines Shiori's allegations that she was raped by a prominent Japanese TV journalist in 2015, in a hotel room in Tokyo. Noriyuki Yamaguchi, the biographer of Japan’s Prime Minister, has denied the claims.

A BBC2 camera team follows Shiori, as she recounts her story and returns - in a particularly moving moment - to the hotel in question, before setting out to investigates the various institutions that she believes failed her.

The film, produced and directed by Erica Jenkin, also shows the aftermath of Shiori's decision to go public with her allegations, in a country which, the film argues, has remained mostly untouched by the #MeToo movement. We watch Shiori read aloud some of the hate mail that she's received, while later she and her flat mate nervously search their home for potential hidden microphones.

