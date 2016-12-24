The duo’s chemistry is evident from the mutual twinkling on the show. They have a ball together performing sketches and a very entertaining duet of Anything You Can Do. Bassey’s recording career began in 1956 when she was 19 – a full 15 years before Walliams was born. He says the reason Bassey has remained so popular for so long is that, “She’s unforgettable. When you see her perform and hear her voice, it stays with you. Goldfinger is 50 years old, but it sounds contemporary. She’s had a 60-year career because she doesn’t belong to any era. She’s always stayed true to herself. She hasn’t had an embarrassing period where she went grunge or indie. “She has gone from singing for JFK and performing in Las Vegas with Elvis – who flirted with her – to duetting with Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond, the Pet Shop Boys and Gary Barlow, and headlining Glastonbury in sparkly wellies! There’s never been a time when she hasn’t been around.”

Walliams thinks it’s vital to pay homage to our great cultural figures. “You have to celebrate icons like Shirley,” he says, “It would be mad to let a landmark like this go unnoticed.” If he keeps working at this rate, Walliams will be a landmark himself. He is, however, taking a break to do some Christmas shopping. “I love buying people presents. I’m lucky to be a father and uncle, so I’m most looking forward to seeing the children’s joy at it all.” And will he be watching himself on the telly come Christmas Eve? “No! I’m looking forward to watching anything I’m not on!”

Advertisement

David Walliams Celebrates Dame Shirley airs on Christmas Eve on BBC1 at 9pm